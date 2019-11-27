Beverly B. Nauman, 99, of Lancaster County, PA, passed into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. She was born in Columbia, PA, and a lifelong Lancaster County resident. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Stamm and Ida Mae Stamm-Baker, and the widow of the late Charles D. Nauman, II.
Beverly worked as a sales clerk for Hager's Department Store, Watt & Shand Department Store downtown and Park City for 19 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always truly loving and supportive to her family and friends.
The Nauman Family would like to thank the staff at Moravian Manor and Hospice & Community Care for the love and care given to Beverly.
Surviving are her children, Jack R. Nauman and Karen J., married to Donald Getz; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaimie, Jessica, Laura and Emily; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Charles D. Nauman, III and siblings: Dorothy Hartman, David Stamm and Gladys Krow.
Relatives and friends are invited to at Time of Remembrance Memorial Service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until the time of service. Private Burial will be in Silver Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
