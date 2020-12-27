Beverly B. Holliday

Heaven held a celebration on Monday, December 21, 2020 as it welcomed Beverly Brubaker Holliday. Waiting to greet her were her parents Paul M. "Pete" and Ann F. Longenecker Brubaker, her beloved life-companion, Jim Warren, her former husband Doc Holliday, her brother Bob Brubaker, as well as her past dogs, Sailor, Sammy, Dash, Lady, and Archie. Beverly passed away accidently from a fall at her home in Mount Joy.
Beverly was a 1968 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, attended Kent State University, and graduated from Universidad de las Americas (University of the Americas) in Mexico City, Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She was employed for many years in the hospitality industry where she excelled in sales and food services. Beverly was full of life every day of her 70 years. In addition to reading and snow skiing, she enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Iceland, the Mediterranean and Caribbean, resulting in many lasting friendships She loved animals - sometimes more than people – and supported many animal rescue efforts.
Surviving are two nephews, Nathan R. Brubaker of Mount Joy and C. Scott, husband of Heather Brubaker, of Alabama; sister-in-law, Carole L. Brubaker of Vero Beach, FL; her cousin and travel companion, Vicki Gillmore; and extended family members and friends. Those remaining cannot imagine their world without Beverly. She could tell a tale like no other, using all the details and taking advantage of any available sideroad, in order to build one's interest as she told the most interesting and funny stories.
Beverly's wish was that there would be no memorial service. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to an animal rescue or shelter of the donor's choice or to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
