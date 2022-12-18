Beverly Ann Trimble

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at age 72, our Bev moved in with Jesus...born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Curtis C. Trimble Sr and Mary L. (Binkley) Trimble. She was a graduate of Solanco High School where she enjoyed theater, reading and writing, she wrote hundreds of poems and always had a book in her hand. Bev worked for years in sales and customer service of industrial/manufacturing equipment with several companies. She was a Big Sister and a long-time member of ABWA, traveled extensively with them and held many offices including past District 4 Vice President and Woman of the Year. She was THE Mary Kay lady. But, beyond that, Bev was caring, and she loved everyone she met...she silently helped needy individuals and touched many souls with her kindness and generosity. An avid traveler, historian and even though she did not play golf, she knew more about it than most who do. Bev could tell you who was in about every movie for the past 50 years and she was a long-time subscriber to the Fulton Theater.
She is survived by her brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Curt Jr. (Eileen), Bill (Terri), Brian (Joan), Deb Tritsch (Tom) and Tina (Eric) along with loads of loved nieces and nephews, aunts, and cousins. She was blessed with some of the best friends in the world they know who they are, and our family will be forever grateful that they were part of her life. Bev lived life, she always had a smile and whoever she met was her friend. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and her faith was strong. Bev would want everyone smiling right now, smiling that she is healthy and happy...remember that when you think of her...or she may haunt you!
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park. Our niece asked that anyone wishing to send flowers, please use Hendricks Flower Shop in Lititz so she can put a loving touch to the arrangements. Donations may be made in Bev's name to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 and St. Mary's at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
