Beverly Ann Peiffer passed away peacefully on January 2. She no longer hopes but now knows “the eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison” for those who trust in Christ their Savior. She was 85 yrs of age. Born in Lebanon, Pa, she was the only child of Norman & Nancy Hemperly.
She had worked for Bell Telephone & Wells Fargo Bank but her greatest achievement & love was raising her three children: Karen Peiffer, Michelle Knight, wife of Victor Knight, and Douglas Peiffer, husband of Christie Peiffer; and sharing in the joy of her four grandchildren; Anthony Knight, Christopher Knight, Gabriella Peiffer, and Noah Peiffer.
Beverly is survived by her lifetime love and partner, Robert, also from Lebanon. While being a former member of Calvary Church, her current church family is Grace Baptist Church of Rohrerstown.
Services will be held on Sunday, January 9, at 3 PM with visitation beginning at 2 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike. A private family burial will be held at St. Peters Lutheran cemetery in Neffsville on Monday.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to a Christian outreach to Muslims at SAT7, P.O. Box 2770, Easton, MD 21601 or www.sat-7.org. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Beverly Peiffer.