Beverly Ann Kimmich, 69, of Lititz passed away on March 5th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Lewis and Anna Sheirich Kimmich and was a lifelong resident of this area. Beverly graduated from Columbia High School and was employed with Cornerstone Operations Group. She enjoyed playing bingo with her cousins and was a faithful member of Lititz Moravian Congregation.
Beverly leaves behind her cousins, Carolyn Dancause of Columbia, Shirley Smith of Mountville; her aunt, Amy Sheirich of Columbia; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis R. Kimmich, Jr.
Beverly will be laid to rest with her family at Silver Spring Cemetery on a date to be determined and announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lititz Moravian Congregation, Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
