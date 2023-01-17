Beverly A. (Zarzycki) Murphy, 84, of Lancaster, formerly of Chinchilla, PA, Bricktown, NJ, Horseheads, NY, Little Falls, NY, Regensburg, Germany, and Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at The Apostles Center for Care at Homestead Village, where she resided since 2020.
Born in Schenectady, NY, on May 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Casimir Z. Zarzycki and Frances E. (Cisek) Zarzycki. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry (Henry) M. Murphy, Jr., to whom she was married for 58 years.
Beverly is survived by her two brothers, Thomas Zarzycki (Marjorie) Rotterdam, NY, and David Zarzycki (Patricia), Scotia, NY; her three children: Regina Murphy Pollock (Ronald), Lancaster, PA, Christine Murphy Birney, Bellefonte, DE, and Michael P. Murphy, Bluffton, SC; Her ten fabulous grandchildren, Patrick J. Birney (Megan), Whidbey Island, WA, Ryan F. Birney (Renee), Townsend, DE, Gabrielle M. Murphy, Scott Township, PA, Caitlin Cagwin (Evan), Newark, DE, Rebecca Myers-Pollock (Denton), Washington, DC, Olivia M. Pollock (Samuel), Lancaster, PA, Michael J. Birney, Bear, DE, Bridget E. Murphy, Bluffton, SC, Timothy T. Pollock, Portland, ME, and Klay Murphy, Bluffton, SC. She is also survived by her very precious four great-grandchildren, Lily Birney, Henry Birney, both of Whidbey Island, WA, Mila Birney, and Kellan Birney, both of Townsend, DE.
Bev graduated as valedictorian from Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY and attended Albany State Teacher's College where she was a member of the Gamma Kappa Phi Sorority. She taught in various preschools, summer camps, and CCD programs in upstate New York; was a Brownie Leader extraordinaire, PTA volunteer, and Room Mother. She most recently worked for Weis Markets in Clarks Summit, PA, for 36 years before retiring.
Bev was a dedicated singer with the choir at Our Lady of the Snows Church in Clarks Green; NEPA Philharmonic, and the Ekumen Chorale. A bit of a polyglot, she taught herself Russian in order to read and understand the lyrics to the pieces she sang (she also studied Polish, German, French, and Latin). The highlights of her singing "career" were participating as a ragamuffin in La Boheme and performing at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.
Besides music and her family, Beverly enjoyed the ocean, visiting New York City, attending operas and musicals, exploring lighthouses (Portland Head was her favorite), traveling, reading, participating in card club, and bringing Christmas to everyone. She will be remembered for correcting grammar (gently but firmly), her subtle wit, baking her Thanksgiving pies, making the world's best spaghetti sauce, handing out bayberry candles for the Holidays, and bringing Christmas to those she loved. She was an avid New York Giants and New York Mets fan.
Bev's family would like to thank the staff at Apostles Center for Care and Homestead Village for their excellent care and for keeping Bev happy, comfortable, and caught up on her sports teams during her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Peter L. Hahn Celebrant. The family will receive friends at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday from 4:007:00 p.m. and again at the Church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Final commendation and farewell will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Bev was devoted to St. Ann, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Ann's Basilica, c/o Father Richard Burke, St. Ann's Street, Scranton, PA 18504.
