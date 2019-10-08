Beverly A. Weiss, 93, of Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Light House Senior Living in Ellicott City. Born Wednesday, June 23, 1926 in Mansfield, OH, she was the daughter of the late Marion A. and Marie H. (O'Brien) Downs. She was married 46 years to Martin F. Weiss who passed away in August 2007.
Beverly was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, where she had been active before moving to Maryland. She was a past president of both the Elizabeth Hughes Society and the Elizabethtown Historical Society, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She also served on the Board of the Elizabethtown Library and was an avid reader.
Beverly graduated from Ohio State University in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics and became a Registered Dietician. She worked at multiple institutions as well as having her own consulting business. Beverly was a captain in the USAF and served in many community organizations.
Surviving are two sons: Brien A. Weiss and wife Darla of Butler, PA and Bradley J. Weiss and wife Kimberly of Ellicott City, MD; and 5 granddaughters: Kelly, Kate, Emma, Ellie and Erin.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a son Dennis John and two sisters Lynne Downs and Elaine Walter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10:00 AM. Viewing will be on Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown. Interment will take place in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.