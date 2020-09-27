Beverly A. Turner, 75, of Mountville, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard "Dick" L. Turner. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Herr) Farmer.After graduating from Penn Manor High School, she went on to graduate from Emile's Beauty School. Then later on she went to Vo-Tech where she received a degree in floral design. Shortly after she opened Bev's Boutique florals and interior decorating. Eventually she combined her business with the Hallmark chain where she became the senior buyer for 10 Hallmark stores.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, landscaping, going to the beach decorating her home for every season and spending time with her loving family. In her recent years, Bev enjoyed playing "Happy Color" with her sister. She was a member of the Rawlinsville Camp Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Stephanie Reddinger and Matthew S. Turner (husband of Michele); grandchildren, Leanne (wife of Jay), Gabriela, Makenzie, and Matthew B.; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Riley. Also surviving is a sister, Joyce Zercher (wife of Bob).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Beverly's memory to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 or to Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
