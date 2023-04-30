Beverly A. Smith, age 92, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on April 25, 2023. Born in Brainerd, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Lynol L. and Eileen C. (Dowling) Foote. Beverly was the loving and devoted wife of the late H. Edward Smith whom she married on January 20, 1951.
Beverly was a proud graduate of the Misericordia School of Nursing in Milwaukee, WI where she obtained a degree in nursing. She was a charter member and past president of the Red Rose Chapter Embroiderers Guild, past president of the Lancaster American Diabetes Association, and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #867.
Beverly loved to embroider and paint, particularly with watercolors and acrylic paints. Most of all, her most precious time was spent with her family, spoiling and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her six children: Stephanie A., wife of Samuel Bolton, Jr., of Mifflinburg, PA; Steven E. Smith, husband of Donna, of Watsontown, PA; Kelly M., wife of David Hill Byrne, of Lancaster; David P. Smith, husband of Anna, of Lancaster; Brian T. Smith, husband of Christina, of Willow Street; and Paul A. Smith, companion of Cathie Russell, of Lancaster; by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as two sisters: Nancy Julich and Cathy Foote.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly is preceded in death by her grandson Andrew T. Bolton and sister Mary M. Moore.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 10am-11am at St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. A private burial will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, https://mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/donate/.
