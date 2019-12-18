Beverly A. Mock, age 79 of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Vernon Mock who passed away in 2016. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Dilworth & Louise Moore Marshall.
Beverly was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword puzzles, needlework and her cat Jazzie.
She is survived by 2 sons: Vernon Christopher Mock of Africa and Andrew Percy Mock of Bowmansville, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 4 siblings: Richard Marshall of Texas, Jacqueline Mattson of Parkesburg, Brenda Marshall of Christiana, Barbara wife of Robert West of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Deborah "Dee Dee" Tracy, Patti Riale, Linda Popkin, Anthony Wayne and Douglas Marshall.
Graveside service will take place in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, 1089 Simmontown Road, Gap, PA on Friday, December 27th at 11AM. shiveryfunerahome.com
A living tribute »