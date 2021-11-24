Beverly A. (Johnson) Boynes, 69, of Lancaster, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in York, PA she was the daughter of the late Laura (Govans) and Clarence Johnson. She was the loving wife to Joseph E. Boynes.
Beverly had a passion for cooking. She was a talented baker and loved to cook for everyone around her. She was a long-time employee of McDonald’s restaurant on North Franklin Street in Lancaster. Most of all she cherished spending time with her loved ones.
Beverly is survived by her husband Joseph; her daughter Veronica Boynes of Lancaster; her grandsons: Teon Lee, Jr. and Isaiah Thomas; her great-grandson Zayden Thomas and her brother Jehu Leroy Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Duane Boynes and her siblings: Jim and John Johnson.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. A Home Going Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
