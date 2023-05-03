Beverly A. Houck, 69, of New Holland, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of John E. Houck, Jr., who survives. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Harold "Skip" and Charlotte (Stone) Reeser.
She had various occupations in her lifetime- working at Royer's Flowers in Lancaster, working with special needs children at Lititz Elementary School, and lastly at Ephrata National Bank. She was known to call herself "The Crazy Cat Lady", because of her love for cats as well as being outside enjoying all of nature. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of New Holland.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Shawn Eric married to Holli Rathman, Knoxville, MD and Seth Matthew married to Jessica Rathman, Lititz, two stepchildren: Zachary K. married to Caroline Houck, Wyoming and Laticia K. married to Nathan Ruth, Montana, and seven grandchildren: Cullen Rathman, Emme Rathman, Nathan Ruth, Mollie Mae Ruth, Colton Ruth, Oliver Houck and Eli Houck.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Jack Peters officiating. Interment will be in Zeltenreich Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Groff-High on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »