Beulah Jane Barlow, 90, of Fruitland Park, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Barlow with whom she shared 47 years together. Beulah was born June 8, 1931 in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Harvey W. Matlack, Sr. and Dorothy (Reed) Matlack.
A graduate of Tredyffrin East Town High School and Chester County Hospital, she worked her professional career as a RN with the VA. Beulah devoted the last 20 years to volunteering at the Morrison Opportunity Thrift Shop and was a very active member of Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Additionally she served on their Board of Directors for 19 years.
Beulah adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them all. She loved to go camping, cruising and to travel anywhere. If the wheels were rolling, she was in the vehicle!
She is survived by her children: Chery A. (David) Bastien, George G. (Brenda) Barlow, Linda L. Allen, Dorothy R. (Michael) Purvis; her grandchildren: Tammy (Fred ) Schied, Tommy Stout, Tina Giordano, Chris (Dawn) Roberts, Jamie Leonowicz, Desi Thomas, Kenny Mayberry, Melissa Dull, Tim Allen, Tom Allen, Sue (Ray) Dayton, Danielle Purvis; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey W. Matlack, Jr. and her children, Sidney Ray Stout and Thomas A Barlow; grandchild, Stevey E Zimmerman, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at Morrison Unites Methodist Church Leesburg on Friday September 3, 2021 beginning at 1PM. Beulah's final resting place will be in Oxford Cemetery, 220 N 3rd St, Oxford, PA 19363 with a Graveside Service September 24th, 2021 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Morris United Methodist Church, 1105 W Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748 or to the Tal Hai Assurance Fund, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344. To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.