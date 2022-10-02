It was the most beautiful day, sun shining, blue cloudless sky. You left us peacefully after enduring pain all summer. A plane crosses the sky, and I can't help but think it was Dad coming to pick you up.
Beulah Henrietta Herr passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:47 a.m. into the welcoming arms of Jesus.
She was the daughter of Daniel and Henrietta (Johnson) Herr, who lived on a farm in Drumore & Fulton Townships. She was married to Glenn Calvin Herr ("Bud") for 57 years who passed away August 22, 2013 and resided in Martic Township for over 50 years.
She taught Sunday School for many years at Colemanville United Methodist Church and was so proud of her students' accomplishments. She worked at American Seed Company and Water Street Rescue Mission. She loved her family and church friends and was active in the Women's Society for many years. She enjoyed gardening and was always ready to play a game.
Beulah is survived by her daughter Joyce Herr (Danny Scheurich) of Millersville; son Daniel Herr (Rosa) of Lancaster, granddaughter Gretchen Herr of Dagsboro, DE and 3 sisters: Betty Jane Book of Quarryville, Ruth Ann Ankney (Charles) of Jennersville, and Barbara Caldwell of Barnesville, Georgia; brother-in-law Warren Ray Herr (Roberta) of Lititz, and sister-in-law Gladys Gross of Lancaster and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Calvin, son David Glenn; sisters Esther Herr, Florence Sheaffer, Mary Deitrich, Janet Fair; brothers John Herr, Paul Herr, Daniel "Buzz" Herr, Frank Herr, and Richard Herr.
The family would like to thank Country View Manor and Promedica Lancaster for their wonderful caring staff while she was in residence there.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Beulah's funeral service on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11AM from the Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga. Friends will be received on October 28th from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be privately held in the adjoining Church Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »