Beulah H. Herr

Beulah Henrietta Herr passed away Tuesday September 27, 2022. She was married to Glenn Calvin Herr ("Bud") for 57 years, who passed away August 22, 2013.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Beulah's funeral service on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11AM from the Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga. Friends will be received on October 28th from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be privately held in the adjoining Church Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.

