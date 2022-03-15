Beulah F. Hershey, age 89 of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Clifford Eby Hershey. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Rosanna Armor Fiester. Beulah was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Paradise. She worked in the Pequea Valley School cafeterias and as a hostess for the Wagon Wheel. Beulah loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are 4 children: C. Duane, husband of Bernadine "Bernie" Napoli Hershey of Lancaster, Richard C., husband of Sharon Rutter Hershey of Strasburg, Kim, wife of Keith Rineer of Lancaster, and Kathy, wife of Dan Lapp of Willow Street, 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a sister, Gloria (Brown) Barker. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl H., late wife of the late Brian K. Wasson, and 14 siblings.
Funeral service will take place at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3294 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Friday, March 18th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Rob Stippich will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beulah's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, The Leukemia Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087, or St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com