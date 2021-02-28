Beulah "Bea" Landis Frey went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021 following a lengthy illness at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Hinkletown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alta (Martin) Hoover. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Landis, who passed in 1999, and the late Charles F. Frey, who passed in 2016.
Beulah graduated from Garden Spot High School and worked for Creutzburg Livestock Supplies, Inc. for many years. She was a woman of faith and was a long-time member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, and prior to her illness attended Manor Church. She was on the board of Friendship Community and was involved with Water Street Ministries and Lancaster County Farm Woman.
During the winters she would travel to Florida and loved to spend her summers along the river in Long Level. She would often take trips to the family cabin in Potter County. She loved going to the beach, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. The time she shared with family was cherished and she always enjoyed reading scriptures and quotes from the bible or a book to them. She enjoyed singing hymns. Beulah will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and caring nature and will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her sons; Michael Landis, husband of Beverly (Byers), and Tedford Landis of Friendship Homes, a daughter, Dorine Offenbaker, wife of Gerald, as well as two grandchildren; Jessica Stoppard, wife of Joshua, and Christina Giffing, wife of Dustin, and three great-grandchildren; Nyomi Stoppard, and Caroline and Preston Giffing. Also, she is survived by her sister, Joyce (Hoover) Peifer, wife of Marty Peifer.
Beulah is also survived by Charles's family; Linda (Frey) Barto, Philip Frey, husband of Pati (Going), Michael Frey, and Nicholas Frey, husband of Miriam (Martin), five grandchildren; Tammy Ream, wife of Scott, Lauren Frey, Jared Frey, Andrew Frey, and Molly Frey, as well as two-great-grandchildren; Morgan Hess, wife of Bryan, and Conner Ream, and a great-great-granddaughter Raegan Hess.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Willow Valley Chapel, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to Friendship Community at 1149 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or at https://www.friendshipcommunity.net/donate/. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com