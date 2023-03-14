Beula D. (Stauffer) Markley, 87, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster on December 26, 1935, Beula was a life-long Lancaster resident. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Keen) Stauffer, widow of the late Frank Markley, Jr. and former wife of Thomas Murray, Jr. Beula was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette D. Snyder, and an infant son, John D. Murray. She is survived by a son, Thomas Murray III (Ava) of Leola, and grandchildren Thomas Murray IV (Valerie) of Ronks and Maryann Greenholt (Kyle) of York, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Beula was a 1954 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Lancaster. She worked for several Lancaster businesses throughout her career, including the Lancaster Credit Bureau, Fulton Bank, and Lancaster Newspapers. In later years she was a food demonstrator at Costco, retiring in 2016. As a young girl, Beula often helped her parents at their diner, Stauffer's Diner on Prince Street in Lancaster.
Beula was faithful in her attendance at church. She was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was active in the Senior Shepherds Social Group. She was a former member of St. Peter's UCC Lancaster, where she participated in the choir and bell choir and helped organize the Sunday "lunch bunch" group.
Beula was an active participant in her grandchildren's lives, never failing to attend a concert, dance recital, or award ceremony. In most recent years, Beula especially liked watching the antics of her great-grandsons, Jeffery and Benjamin Greenholt, and spending Friday afternoons playing with her great-granddaughter Margo Murray.
Beula was a member of the Lancaster Elks Auxiliary, #134, where she was a past member of the ladies duckpin bowling league. She was well known for her love of dogs, especially her fondness for poodles. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster.
Family and friends will be received from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on March 23 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, with a memorial service honoring Beula's life at 10:00 AM.
A living tribute »