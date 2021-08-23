Betty L. White (nee Sutton) went home to the Lord peacefully at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 93, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. White (1985), her step daughter, Roslyn J. Studvick (2018) and her step grandson, Dallas Bowman (2020).
She had been a resident of Lancaster, PA for the past forty-three years. Prior to that she had resided in Drexel Hill, PA for twenty years. A native of McKeesport, PA, she was a United States Marine Corps veteran.
She was employed in the corporate offices of Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Lancaster, PA for several years until her retirement. She was a devoted mother, step mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
She is survived by her children: Susan J. Wilson (Thomas), Raymond S. White (Karen), her step children; Paula A. Huffman (Donald), Robert B. White, Jr. (Carol), David L. White (Mary Anne), her grandchildren; Virginia Blue (Gregory), Sarah Wilson, Brandon White (Danielle), Timothy White, and her step grandchildren; Jeffrey Huffman, Charles Huffman, Anne Zweidler (Stephan), Laura White, Robert B. White III, David G. White (Dorothy), Christian White (Allyson), Steven White (Jennifer), Sheila Burkholder (David) and Jon Studvick (Stacy). She is also survived by a sister, Luana Grace of McKeesport, PA and eight great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service and interment will be private. For anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory, her family encourages a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To a send the family a condolence, please visit: www.cremationpa.com
