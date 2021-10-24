Betty W. Trowbridge, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, entered eternal rest peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Agawam. Born in Needham, MA on September 21,1934 to the late Raymond and Marjorie (White) Wellman, she was raised and educated there graduating from Needham High School Class of 1952.
Betty met the love of her life, Robert Trowbridge and they wed in 1956. Relocating to Leola, PA, they raised their two children before moving to Agawam, MA in 1986. Betty had a successful career as an office manager for Raymond Packer Company where she was a valued member of the team until her retirement.
In her leisure Betty enjoyed a game of cards with her friends or sitting quietly reading her favorite book. Her most treasured times were those spent at her cottage in Harpswell, ME with her family and friends. Many lasting memories and strong bonds were created at the cottage. Betty loved sincerely with no bounds, and she was loved by all who were in her life.
Betty is survived by her devoted son, Jeffrey of West Milford, N.J. and her loving sister Nancy Newcomb of North Yarmouth, MA. She will be missed by her beloved nieces and nephews as well as countless friends. Sadly, she was predeceased by her loving husband Robert in 2015, her son, Douglas Trowbridge in 2009 and her daughter-in-law Jeannie in 2003.
Services were held privately for Betty. The family requests for those wishing to donate in Betty’s name to please select a charity of their choice.
