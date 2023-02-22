Betty W. Mitchell, 98, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She was the mother of Catherine M. Hankes (Robert) and Jeffrey W. Mitchell (Susan); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 5:30-7 p.m., Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 and a funeral service: 10 a.m., Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 all at Community Church at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland.
Interment will be private with the family.
