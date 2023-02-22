Betty W. Mitchell

Betty W. Mitchell, 98, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She was the mother of Catherine M. Hankes (Robert) and Jeffrey W. Mitchell (Susan); 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:30-7 p.m., Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 and a funeral service: 10 a.m., Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 all at Community Church at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland.

Interment will be private with the family.

