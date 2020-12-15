Betty W. Heisey - Our Beloved Mom, Betty, Ma, Maw - of Lancaster, PA, peacefully went home to Jesus, Her Lord and Savior, on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Mom was born November 14, 1927 in Lancaster, PA, to William W. and Cora P. Nixdorf Wallace.
She retired from Federal Mogul in 1993 as a Production Worker after 14 years. Prior to that Mom was employed at the former Schick Inc. for 24 years.
Betty was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, East Petersburg, PA.
Mom was very 'crafty,' doing cross stitch pictures over the years for many people, and giving them as gifts. From Christmas ornaments, baby blankets, hats for preemies, afghans, scarves, hats, capes, and many more. She gave of herself to so many people, as well as winning many ribbons at craft fairs.
Mom also wrote poetry, as well as having volunteered for the Office of Aging for many years.
She enjoyed Big Band Music, and loved the singer, Al Martino. She came to know him personally, and, when he passed away, she traveled to his funeral held in Philadelphia, getting lost, and that trip is a whole nother story!
Mom is survived by her four children, Pamela Wilson, John Heisey, Jr., Deborah Heisey, Cindy Grimm (wife of Don, whom Ma often said was like one of her kids), five grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters.
The Funeral Service is private but the family invites friends to attend the graveside services at Voganville Union Cemetery, 335 Wissler Rd., New Holland, PA on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:30AM.
Please omit flowers, and consider a contribution in memory of our Mom to Grace E. C. Church, 6067 Carpenter St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
