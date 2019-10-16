Betty V. (Singer) Gallo, 92 of Maytown, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living. Born Wednesday, September 14, 1927 in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Howard E. Singer, Sr. and Bessie (Ebersole) Singer. She was married 70 years to Richard L. Gallo who passed away in September 2018.
Betty was employed by Wyeth in Marietta for over 20 years, and was a member of the Maytown Church of God. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, walking and going to the beach.
She is survived by three children: David L. Gallo and wife Marsha of Maytown; Barry M. Gallo of Norristown, and Gina G. Gallo of Birmingham, England; a granddaughter Jennifer L. Zeigler and husband Davis of Mechanicsburg; and a sister Donna Flanagan and husband J. Robert of Marietta.
Betty was predeceased by two brothers: Howard Jr. and Ronald Singer, and a sister Bertha Hollenbough.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Maytown Church of God, 14 West Elizabeth Street, Maytown, PA 17550 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maytown Church of God. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.