Betty V. Bridgette, 97, of Columbia died January 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. Waters, Sr. and Nellie Howard Waters Bailer.
She is survived by her daughters Tanya Minnick, Winter Haven, FL, Suzanne Skennonto, York, Vivian Bridgette, Columbia and son, Nathaniel Bridgette, Arizona. Her sisters Shirley wife of Robert Poindexter, Columbia and Glorea Gray wife of the late Edward Gray, Lancaster along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her children Jackson E. Bridgette, Jr., Darlyne C. Bridgette, George R. Bridgette and Phyllis A. Craley. She was also preceded in death by sisters Vivian, Jenny, Esther, Nancy, Ethel and brothers Albert, Richard, Bethel, Edward, Laverne and Charles.
A public visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. All other funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Marietta Cemetery, Fairview Avenue, Marietta PA. If attending any events, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, for those who desire, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville