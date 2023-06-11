Betty Stoner was raised in a Mennonite family on a dairy farm outside of Landisville. Growing up during the Depression made her resilient and resourceful. She learned to play bridge as a sophomore at Hempfield and played with the same group of friends (Dot Brubaker, Alice Goddard, Nook Holbein, Lindy Horst, Sue Lausch, Ginny McClanacan, Mary McCommon, and her sister Anna Ruth Nissley) throughout their lives. This Legacy of Friendship extended to their husbands and continues through their children. She tirelessly cared for her son, Douglas, until his passing last July.
She enjoyed bookkeeping and always balanced her checkbook to the penny. Great at cooking, entertaining, arranging flowers and tending a garden, she was always on the go. And she got her ears pierced at the age of 90! Never idleshe was still crocheting potholders and making peanut butter fudge to give away until she was over 101!
Life presented many challenges to her, but she consistently chose to have a positive attitude and cheerful disposition. She will be missed by many!
Surviving Betty are her daughter, JoAnn (Jody) Erb (wife of John) of Lancaster; grandchildren: Erica Whitley (wife of Chris) of York, Bryan Erb (husband of Julie) of Towson, MD. And Jared Erb (husband of Kim); and great-grandchildren: Juliana, Maria, Colson, Benjamin, Davison, Brinley, Maci, Jayden, Evelyn, Slater, Chris, Jr., Brett, Myles and Natilee.
Along with her son, Douglas, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin F. Stoner.
A private service will be held by the family at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's honor may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA. 17538.
