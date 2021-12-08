Betty S. Phillips, 62 of Quarryville, formerly of Willow Street, passed away at home Saturday morning, December 4, 2021 after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born in Brandywine, PA on April 12, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Percy B. and Clara Killian Thompson. She was the wife of Jerry L. Phillips, Jr. whom she married on December 29, 2007.
Betty graduated from Twin Valley High School in 1977. Betty worked for Quality Custom Cabinetry in Leola and also in the Bakery at Willow Valley and Musser's. She loved the outdoors and spending time at Safe Harbor, Holtwood Dam, Fishing Creek and North East, Maryland.
Even on her worst days, visits from her grandkids brought a smile to her face.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Beth A. Pent of York and Becky S., wife of Ben Rosa of Gordonville and grandchildren, Tristin, Tre, Trinity, Gavin, Kennah, Deliah and Keegan. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte, wife of Robert Deim of Narvon and brother, Dale R. Thompson of Narvon. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Perry and Ralph Thompson and sister, Janet E. Killian. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
