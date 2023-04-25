Betty S. Nauman, 97, of Lancaster, and formerly of East Petersburg, died peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clayton F. and Edna Kauffman Sensenig. Betty was the loving and devoted wife of the late Jay Earl Nauman who died in December of 2013 following 66 years of marriage.
Betty graduated from East Hempfield High School in 1943, received a Nursing Degree from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, and continued her education in 1961 receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Millersville State College. Betty served as a Certified School Nurse for the Hempfield School District for 29 years. She was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she was a Sunday school teacher for 60 years, participated in United Methodist Women, and served as worship leader, greeter, and usher.
History was a deep love with Betty. She was a charter member of the East Petersburg Historical Society, and was a sponsor of Wheatland Association, Lancaster. Through Lancaster History organizations, she volunteered as a Docent at Wheatland for 25 years. Betty was a member of the Hempfield Retired Teachers Association, and with Earl she attended Big-Red One Reunions, a World War II Veterans Group. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, exercising, and summer vacations at Wildwood, NJ.
Betty had a servant's heart for all people; she made friends easily and always wanted to help those in need. The deep and abiding love she had for her family was always evident in the great joy she experienced at family gatherings. She referred to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the "Jewels" in her life.
Surviving is a son, J. Douglas husband of Sue Nauman of Severna Park, MD, a daughter, Denise wife of Robert Hopler of North Palm Beach, FL, three granddaughters: Amy Ramage (Samuel), Sarah Cravens (Ronald), and Lindsey Nauman (Jorge); a grandson, Jay Nauman; and five great-grandsons: Henry, Joseph, Benjamin, Charlie, and Max. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Richard and Donald Sensenig, and two sisters: Violet Boose and Dorothy Ilgenfritz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service from the Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Betty's memory to: East Petersburg Historical Society, P.O. Box 332, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com