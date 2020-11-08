Betty S. Moyer, 87, of Landis Homes, wife of William E. Moyer, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Formerly of Millersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret E. and Clarence J. Stein of Lancaster.
Betty was a graduate of McCaskey High School class of 1951. She was active in music as an Accompanist and Soloist in the Glee Clubs. She was a founder and Charter Member of the Millersville Lioness Club and Past President and Lioness of the year in 1988. She was a member of Degel Israel Synagogue, Centerville AARP, a member of Lancaster Tall Cedar of Lebanon Cedarettes, and The Guys and Dolls Club of St. Phillip's Church. She retired from the Lancaster County Public Board of Assistance. Betty enjoyed music, reading, card playing, traveling, dancing, service projects, and puzzles.
Betty is survived by her husband William E. Moyer, her sons Nolan T. Moyer, and Marc A. Moyer, her granddaughter Alyshia Carly Moyer, her daughter-in-law Susan Moyer, son-in-law Daryl Thompson, nieces Vicki Rae Steigerwald, and Susan Steigerwald, and a number of cousins.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother Sylvan Stein, her sister Doris Steigerwald, and her nephews Chuck Steigerwald and Steven Steigerwald.
A private family interment will be held at Degel Israel Cemetery with Rabbi Elisha Friedman officiating.
