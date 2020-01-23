Betty S. Hess, 87, of Akron, PA and formerly of Manheim Township, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Betty was married to the late Robert W. Hess who passed away October 14, 1995 and was the daughter of the late J. Newton and Elizabeth (Groff) Shreiner.
She will be lovingly missed by her three children: Barbara D. Mertz, R. Brian Hess (Candice), and Patricia H. Arnold (Robert); seven grandchildren: Caitlyn (Joshua Ackley), Adam, Connor, Sydney, Ryan, Meagan, and Kaylee; and great-grandson, Dawson Ackley.
Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata and worked as an elementary school teacher and later at an insurance firm. She enjoyed Bridge, golfing, music, concerts, plays, and time with her friends and family. Her fun loving spirit and energetic personality will be dearly missed.
Funeral services officiated by the Reverend Walter Carter will be held at First United Methodist Church, 68 North Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, to First United Methodist Church at the above address.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
