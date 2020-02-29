Betty R. Zug, 86, of Manheim, died Thursday February 27, 2020 at UPMC – Lititz after a brief illness. Born in Shartlesville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsie M. (Field) Degler. Betty was employed at the former Raymark Industries of Manheim for 36 years, and also was a cashier for Weis Markets, Manheim for 14 years. She was a graduate of Marion Twp. High School class of 1949. She was a member of Tulpehocken Trinity United Church of Christ, Richland. Betty enjoyed crocheting, sudoku puzzles, solitaire, and the Phillies.
She was the wife of the late R. Ray Zug who died in 2010 and previously Robert L. Ruhl who died in 1961.
Surviving are two daughters: Roberta wife of Dan Peachey, Lancaster, Cynthia wife of William Ernst, Sr., East Petersburg; a son, Barry H. husband of Linda Zug, Coraopolis; four grandchildren: Kevin, William, Jr., Lisa, and Garrett; three step grandchildren: Brad, Kristi, and Andy; three great-grandchildren, John, Carter, and Jackson; and two sisters, June wife of C. Jacob Stricker, Womelsdorf, and Doris Umberger, Stouchsburg.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional viewing on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Tulpehocken Trinity U.C.C. Cemetery, Richland.
Those desiring may send contributions in Betty's memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
