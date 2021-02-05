Betty R. Martin, 91, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Paul M. Martin who preceded her in death in 2019.
Betty, originally from Lampeter moved to New Holland after marrying Paul. They raised their family in the New Holland area and after 48 years moved to a condo in Lancaster, prior to living their last 13 years at Landis Homes. They were both long time members at New Holland Mennonite Church.
Betty is survived by daughters Ruthie, wife of Vernon Martin of Lititz; Janie, wife of Everett Buckwalter of Smoketown; and a son, Doug, husband of Crystal Sweigart Martin of Brownstown; and was preceded in death by daughter, Joanne, wife of Dale Buckwalter.
In addition, she was blessed to have in her life 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. One grandson preceded her in death. Betty was extremely proud to be the matriarch of this entire loving Martin family.
Betty was the daughter of Harry and Katie Neff of Strasburg. She is survived by two sisters, Marian Martin of New Holland, PA; and Evelyn Hostetter of New Holland, PA and was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Betty spent many years serving the needs of others. She was a great example of loving care to her children and grandchildren as well as many others in her life. She always had a kind word for everyone and was often referred to as "the sweetest lady".
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Landis Homes. The care, grace, and love they provided for Betty and Paul were truly a gift from God over their 13 years as residents.
Private memorial service will be held for Betty's family on Sunday February 21st at 1:00pm. Friends and extended family are invited to join the memorial service via live stream beginning at 1:00pm at the following link https://youtu.be/YOR7cytqBs4 . In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Betty's honor to Bridge of Hope National, PO Box 304, Exton, PA 19341 or to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements entrusted to Groff-High Funeral Home of New Holland.