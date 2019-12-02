Betty R. Kleckner, 89, of West Chester, and formerly of Manheim, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Kleckner who died in 2014.
Surviving are three daughters: Diane Lynne Limbert, Barbara Anne Flanagan, both of Downingtown, Kim Elizabeth Carroll of Upper Darby, one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters. Preceding her in death is a grandson, as well as her siblings.
All are invited to attend Betty's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.