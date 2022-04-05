Betty R. Crawford, age 84, formerly of Christiana, passed away on her birthday Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Wayne D. Crawford who passed away on April 6, 2007. She was born in Collinsville, PA, daughter of the late Carl & Grace McMannis Nichols.
She was a member of the Christiana Methodist Church. Betty provided childcare for her children and many area residents. In the past she had volunteered at the Moore Memorial Library. She enjoyed going to the beach, dancing, playing Bingo and the Phillies.
Surviving are 2 children: Joy L. wife of Wayne Shorts of Christiana, Rodney D. Crawford companion of Penny Dickens of Gordonville, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Jeff W. Crawford.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Wednesday, April 6th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Crawford family would like to thank the staff of the Quarryville Home for the wonderful care she received and for treating her like family.
