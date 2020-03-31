Betty Owens Fox, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to Richard Davy Owens and Evelyn Ayres Owens. She is survived by two children, John M. Fox (Janet) of Houston, Texas and Barbara Fox McConnell (Douglas) of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Jeffery Fox (Zoe McCoy) and Julia Fox (Alex Brewer), both of Houston, Texas. Also, in Houston are two great-grandchildren, Bennett (Jeff & Zoe) and Asher (Julia & Alex).
She was preceded in death by John (Jack) Fordyce Martin, husband of 2 years in 1950, by Gerald (Jerry) R. Fox, husband of 33 years in 1986, and by her sister, Phyllis O. Weber in 2014.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1943 and Wilson College, with a BA in psychology, in 1947. She was employed in the field of human services her entire career, retiring as the Executive Director of the Lancaster Day Care Center.
Her church life was very important to her. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder. She also served as a Trustee and a Stephen Minister. She enjoyed singing with the Chancel Choir at Highland, also loved golf, bowling, and bridge. She served on the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association in Lancaster County, was a member of PEO, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and also the social group Alpha, an arm of the MHA.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
