Betty N. Pellman, 94, of Landis Homes, Lititz, died December 23, at home.
Born in Millersville, Pennsylvania, she was the younger daughter of Chester H. and Anna (Warfel) Neff. She was married for more than 66 years to Richard L. Pellman, who preceded her in death in 2012. Betty and Richard lived most of their lives together near Millersville, until they retired to Landis Homes in 2000.
Betty enjoyed numbers and so returned to bookkeeping, working for Student Services, Inc., at Millersville University, after her children became independent.
She also loved drawing and artwork, doing color tinting of formal black and white photographs for many families, as well as doing calligraphy to create genealogies in family Bibles. And she decorated envelopes and turned plain paper into lively wrapping paper for cards and gifts to her family.
Betty was an active member of Rossmere Mennonite Church in Lancaster since 1960. She enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school and Bible school classes. She helped to host Refreshing Times, the congregation's ministry with women, and served frequently on the church's social committee. During the 1960s, she was a member of the leadership committee of Homebuilders, a ministry of Lancaster Mennonite Conference women, which provided resources to parents of young children.
Betty enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. After she retired, she created an extensive set of photo albums for each of her children and grandchildren. Each set includes historic family photographs of four generations, but with the bulk of the photos featuring the life of the recipient until young adulthood.
Betty graduated from Manor-Millersville High School in 1945.
Surviving are a daughter, Phyllis, married to Merle Good, of Lancaster; and a son, Kenneth, married to Rachel (Thomas) Pellman, also of Lancaster; granddaughters, Kate Good and Rebecca Good Fennimore (Rob Fennimore), of Lancaster; grandsons Nathaniel Pellman (Cory Scott) of Abingdon, VA; and Jesse Pellman (Sara Reitz Pellman) of Lancaster; 4 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. Betty's one sibling, Anna Neff, died in 2000.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 in West Bethany Chapel, Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. (Interment will be private.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit:
