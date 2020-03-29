Betty N. Meyers, 98, of Willow Street, formerly of Millersville, PA and Leesburg FL, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities, where she had resided since 2009. Betty was married for 43 years to Charles J. (Bud) Meyers, who passed away in 1990 and after Bud's passing, for 16 years to Robert Redburn, who passed away in 2007.
Betty was born on her family's farm in Central Manor in 1921 to Ira and Bessie Neff and was one of six sisters. She attended the nearby Excelsior School and later, Manor High School in Millersville. In high school Betty excelled in sports of all kinds, particularly field hockey and she remained active in sports throughout her life, taking up tennis, golf and later shuffleboard. At Willow Valley she re-activated a long-dormant shuffleboard program and remained its leader for many years.
Betty had a long career at Millersville University, where she worked in the business office and later as secretary to the Speech and Drama Department. At Millersville University, Betty was responsible for introducing the first pair of swans to the lake and was proud that the swans became a popular emblem of the university.
Throughout her life, Betty had a unique gift for friendship, and she cherished her family and friends, especially visits to and from her granddaughter. One of her greatest pleasures was summer with her family, relatives and friends at the beach in Ocean City, NJ, where she and her husband, Bud, owned a home. Another great pleasure was gardening, with flowers in Ocean City and vegetables in Millersville.
Betty is survived by her son, Charles J. Meyers, known as Jack, and her daughter-in-law, Amy Meyers, both of North Haven, Connecticut; her granddaughter, Rachel Meyers, of Pasadena, California; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Betty, to be held at Willow Valley Communities, is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's name can be made to benefit the Willow Valley Team Member Scholarship Fund for the staff of Willow Valley Communities. Checks designated for the scholarship fund and made out to "WVC" can be sent to Bookkeeper, Willow Valley Lakes Manor, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, Pa. 17584. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »