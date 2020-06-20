Betty N. Meck, 82, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in West Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Elizabeth Hostetter Neff. Betty was the loving wife of P. Melvin Meck and they observed their 62nd wedding anniversary in November of last year.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of Lampeter High School. Throughout her life Betty worked in senior health care providing assistance to seniors at Pleasant View Communities, Luther Care, and most recently Home Instead Senior Care in Lancaster County. She was an active and faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster; where she served as deaconess and as a choir member. Betty was a member of the Lancaster County Farm Women # 21. Her interests included: downhill skiing in her early years, sailing, camping, and gardening. She was a beloved wife and mother, and she cherished her time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Melvin, is a daughter, Linda wife of Charles Clark of Ephrata, three sons: Paul M. Meck husband of Wendy Brown of Pleasantville, NY, Timothy S. husband of Lori Meck of Strasburg, James E. husband of Melissa Meck of Lancaster, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are two brothers: John and Robert Neff.
Services for Betty will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, In Memory of Betty Meck, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com