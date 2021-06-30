Betty Mae (Koenig) Schannauer, 89, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
She was born in Cumru Township to the late Charles and Mable (Schnable) Koenig and was the wife of the late LeRoy B. Schannauer who passed away in 2014.
She was a member of Christ (Yocum's) Lutheran Church, Grill, PA, where she spent many years writing out the 1st Bibles for the 3rd grade children of the church. She was a member of TOPS - Gouglersville Chapter, Women's Auxiliary of the Reading Suburban Plumbing & Heating Contractors. She enjoyed Healthy Moves Exercise Class, playing Bingo, watching her children and grandchildren's activities and celebrations, attending steam engine shows with her husband, and watching Sprint car races.
Betty was a graduate of Mohnton High School Class of 1952 and a graduate of Reading Hospital X-Ray Technician School. She worked at the West Jersey Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. She also assisted her late husband in the family business, LeRoy Schannauer Plumbing and Heating for many years prior to retiring.
Betty is survived by 2 daughters, Diane Boas, wife of James Haller of Denver and Karen Richie of Kenosha, WI; 2 sons, LeRoy Jr., husband of Kristine Schannauer of Gouglersville and Steve, husband of Martina Schannauer of Whitehall; 9 grandchildren, Matthew J. (Kelly) and Jonathan C. Richie, and Joshua W. (Elizabeth) Hetzel, Richie, Clayton, Jacob, Isaac, Wyatt, Sarah and Rachel Schannauer ; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Richie and Benjamin Richie; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Leonard, Leon, Clayton, and Charles Koenig; and a sister, Myrtle Sobjak.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Thomas Darr officiating. Interment will take place in the Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville, PA.
If desired memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Christ Yocum's Lutheran Church, 840 Philadelphia Ave., Reading, PA, 19607.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Griswold Home Care Services who were so kind to Betty while they cared for her.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
