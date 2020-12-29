Betty Mae Keckler Crouse, 95, of the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Born in 1925 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Keckler and Blanche Benchoff Keckler. Frank L. Crouse, her husband of 55 years, passed away in 2002.
In 1943, Betty graduated from Washington Township High School in Waynesboro, PA. Betty and Frank moved their family to Lancaster in 1951 where she was employed for 19 years by J.P. McCaskey High School in the food services department. Betty and Frank were charter members of the Lancaster Community United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was an active member and treasurer of the church's Women's Society.
She is survived by her four children, Shirley Stauffer (Jim), Carolyn Ramos (Alan), Kenneth Crouse (Karen), and David Crouse (Lori Ann); her six grandchildren, Jocelyn Stauffer, Jonathan Stauffer (Angela), Renee Ramos, Anthony Ramos, Justin Crouse, and Chela Crouse; and one great-grandchild, Francis Stauffer. Betty is also survived by her siblings, Helen Shoemaker, Ruth Rogers, and Ralph Keckler and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Keckler.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602.
