Betty M. Zimmerman, 88, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home. She was born in Brecknock Township to the late Rufus R. Dennis and Nellie (Rupp) Drybread and was the wife of John E. Zimmerman with whom she would have shared 49 years of marriage this September.
She was a member of United Fellowship of Reinholds and a graduate of East Cocalico H.S. class of 1949. She worked as a waitress for the former Zinn's Diner in Denver and the Akron Restaurant. She enjoyed writing inspirational poetry, playing guitar, and loved to sing.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two sons, Darryl, husband of Jeanne Martin and Dean, husband of Lisa Martin; three step-children, Cynthia, wife of Jody Scott, John W. Zimmerman, and Sandra, wife of Roy Burd; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Frankhouser and Mary Sensenig.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Melvin Brubaker, Alma Martin, Robert Dennis, Naomi Bair, and Lester Dennis.
A private service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A public graveside service will follow at 10:30 am, in the Fairview Cemetery, with Pastor John Leisey officiating. Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 .
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
