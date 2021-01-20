Betty M. Wolgemuth, 93, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late U. Sheridan and Anna (Fisher) Angstadt. Betty was married to Ivan Wolgemuth for 71 years, who predeceased her on October 20, 2015.
Betty retired from the former AMP, Inc. in 1989 after 33 years of service. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy for over 55 years.
Surviving are four children, Sandra W. Meckley wife of Thomas, of Charlotte, NC, Sherry A. Williams wife of Leroy, of Mount Joy, Ivan F. Wolgemuth, Jr. husband of Sharon, of Mount Joy, and Christine A. Hostetter wife of Jeffrey, of Mount Joy; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, U. Sheridan Angstadt, Jr. and John Angstadt both of FL; and a sister, Jeanette Schmith of FL. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Jean Grona, June Winters, Nancy Stohler, and Patricia Reeves.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com