Betty M. Strickler, 96, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Landis Homes. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Margaret A. Sheid Mort. Betty was the loving wife of the late Glenn D. Strickler who died in May of 2001 following 54 years of marriage.
For many years she and her husband were the owners and operators of Strickler Insurance office in Manheim. Previously she worked as a secretary for the former Raybestos Manhattan Company, Manheim. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Her interests included: flower arranging, gardening, traveling, and boating on the Chesapeake.
Betty is survived by two grandchildren, and a daughter-in-law. Preceding her in death is a son, Glenn D. Strickler, a daughter, Linda L. Landis, a son-in-law, Lowell L. Landis, and a brother, Lloyd Mort.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com