Betty M. Schwebel, 94 of Lancaster, formerly of Columbia passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. She was the wife of the late Wayne B. Schwebel with whom she was married 55 years until his death in 2007. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Rhea Wolf Melbert.
Betty graduated from Columbia High School in 1946, the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 and worked as a Registered Nurse in both private and public practice throughout her nursing career. She retired in 1984 from the former ACE Rents, Lancaster. Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son Peter W. husband of Donna Schwebel, Holtwood and grandsons, Kevin husband of Emily (Ressler) Schwebel, Karl husband of Mandy (Harnish) Schwebel and step grandson Craig Meserole.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Christopher Seifferlein, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.