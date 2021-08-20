Betty M. High, 84, of Lititz, died peacefully at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Warren K. and Elsie Zimmerman Martin. Betty was the loving wife of Samuel E. High, Jr. and they would have observed their 67th wedding anniversary in October of this year.
Betty was deeply involved in the growth and development of the family business, "The High Company of Lititz" and served as treasurer of the company. She also drove school bus for many years for the Warwick School District. As a young girl Betty helped her father serve customers in his store, JJ Martin General Store. She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, and previously was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Terre Hill. Betty volunteered with "Meals on Wheels" for the Lititz area; also hosting many children for the summer with the "Fresh Air Fund"; and was a past member of the Lititz Lioness Club. She took classes from the Dale Carnegie Organization that helped her with leading the family company. Her interests were spending time in Potter County, boating on the Chesapeake, and traveling with her husband. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; and cherished her life of spending precious time with her family. She loved her Lord, served her church and community, and deeply embraced her family and friends with a sincere heart.
Surviving in addition to her husband Sam, are two sons: John S. husband of Rose E. High, J. Scott husband of Janine D. High, all of Lititz, a grandson, Dwayne husband of Chrissy High of Lititz, two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Samantha High, two step granddaughters: Tanya wife of Richard Smith of Lancaster, Dina wife of Daniel Shurley, of Forsyth, GA, six step great-grandchildren: Michael husband of Jacqueline Kononchuk, Macon, GA, Bradley McCauley of Elizabethtown, Katelyn Starner, Andrew Starner both of Lititz, Mason Smith and Kyle Smith both of Lancaster, two step great-great-grandsons: Daniel Kononchuk and Andrew David Kononchuk both of Macon, GA. Preceding her in death is a step grandson, Benjamin Austin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Tuesday, August, 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Monday evening from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. There will be no viewing on Tuesday morning, but the family will be receiving friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl. Please Note: CDC Guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask for any indoor activities during visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty's memory to: Lancaster General Health Foundation (Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute) 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com