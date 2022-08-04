Betty M. Hershey, age 93 of Gordonville, PA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was the wife of the late Warren W. Hershey, who passed away on June 19, 2016. She was born in Paradise Township, daughter of the late Aaron S. & Susan McGallicher Hershey.
She was a lifelong member of Hershey Mennonite Church, where she was involved with the sewing circle and taught Bible school. She volunteered with the New Holland Re-Uzit Shop. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm, was a Shaklee Supervisor for over 20 years and they also owned and managed rental properties. Betty loved oil painting, quilting, and camping. She and her late husband traveled by motor home throughout the U.S. as well as Alaska, Canada and Nova Scotia. They also traveled to Bermuda, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Surviving are 3 children: Karen wife of Rick Martin of New Holland, Doris wife of Don Neff of Paradise, Randall husband of Penny Simmons Hershey of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren: Matt husband of Amy Neff, Heather wife of Josh Muffley, Heidi Neff wife of James Duddy, Neil husband of Courtney Hershey, Brent husband of Casey Hershey and Drew Hershey, 8 great-grandchildren: Megan, Mackenzie, Judah and Jed Neff, Noah & Harper Muffley, Ava & Rowan Hershey and a sister Ellen Hershey Neff of Paradise. She was preceded in death by an infant sister Irene Hershey, sister Millie Hershey Beyer and a grandson Dustin Neff.
Funeral service will take place from the Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA on Monday, August 8th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Pastors Don Neff and Joseph Lab will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com