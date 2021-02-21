Betty M. Burkhart

Betty M. Burkart, 90, of Bird-in-Hand, peacefully passed away on February 16, 2021. Born in Idamay, WV she was the daughter of the late Lazar and Rose (Tossone) Ivanovich. She was the devoted wife of Harold D. Burkhart, until his passing in 1994.
Betty retired from the Easton Housing Authority in 2006 after 40 years of employment. Additionally, she will be remembered for her keen eye for antiques. She owned and operated Betty Burkhart's Antiques in Bird-in-Hand and ran a booth at Renninger's Antique Market for over 50 years, and more recently at Heritage Antiques Center. During her years in antiques, she was considered the mother of the group and no one was a stranger. Betty was also an animal lover and dedicated countless hours volunteering for the Humane League of Lancaster, where she was President of the Board of Directors for several years. Throughout her life, she had a soft spot for all animals. It was not out of her nature to take in a stray or injured animal to show it the love and attention it deserved. Those that knew her well, knew she always had animals in her home. In her free time, Betty also enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle and reading romance novels.
Her love will live on in her children: Rosemary Leaman (Darrell) and David L. Burkhart, grandchildren: Nicole Copeland, Donald M. Boyer, Jessica L. Burkhart, Jennifer M. Burkhart, Brandy M.E. Burkhart, Timothy S. Ressler, Michelle L. Ressler and step-grandson, Eric Leaman, siblings: Lewis Ivanovic, Mary Ivanovich and Melena Raynal, as well as 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband Harold, sons: Michael J. Burkhart and Bruce P. Burkhart (Elizabeth) and siblings: Rocco Ivanovich, Herbert Ivanovich, Rosetta Kalajian and Martha Toler.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to honor her in any way you see fit.
