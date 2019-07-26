Betty M. Brandt

Betty M. (Daniels) Brandt, 91, of Luther Acres, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Lykens, PA on March 9, 1928, she was the daughter of Ralph and Beulah (Rickert) Daniels. Betty graduated from Palmyra High School in 1945 and the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. As a nurse and in life, she connected with others in a dignified manner to provide care and comfort. Betty enjoyed working in her flower garden. She made quilts along with other members of Grace Lutheran Church in support of Lutheran World Relief.
Betty will be greatly missed by her two sons, James Brandt and wife Sherri of Danville, PA and John Brandt of New York City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband (58 years), Paul Brandt in 2010, sister Violet Kaley, and brothers Milton, Ralph, Guy, and James.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Luther Acres Chapel, 250 St. Luke's Drive (Towne Center), Lititz. Interment will be in the Trinity Reformed Church Cemetery, East Petersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to your favorite charity. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com