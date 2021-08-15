Betty M. Adams, 100 years young, of Lancaster, went to be with our Lord on August 12, 2021. Born in Altoona, PA she was the wife of the late Robert H. Adams.
Surviving are her son Steve Adams, daughter-in-law Colleen Wagner Adams, granddaughter Stephanie Adams Tripp, son-in-law Jason Tripp, step-daughter Nancy Adams Smith, step-son Robert Adams, Jr., and step-daughter Joan Adams Cunningham.
Funeral service will be held graveside at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
