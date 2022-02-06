Betty Louise Misciagna (nee Yarnall), 82, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, entered eternal rest on December 31, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of 62 years to Albert Misciagna, loving mother of 7 children, Jean Furst (Bruce), Martin Misciagna (Libby), Albert Misciagna, David Misciagna (Suzanne), Matt Misciagna (Cathy), Elizabeth Miller (Cory), and Danielle Misciagna; Grandmother to 21; Andrew, Daniel, Ryan, Sean, Mark, Michael, Thomas, Robert, Grace, Rachel, Rose, Brandon, Megan, Dominic, Delia, Timothy, Angela, Eric, Brian, Alison and Emily. Great-grandmother to 3; Colin, Miles, Lilly (and one on the way).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Mass February 12, 2022 11 AM St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543
A living tribute »