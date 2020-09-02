Betty Louise Hoover, 88, of Lancaster, passed from this life to the next on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the youngest daughter of the late Lester and Bertha (Deaven) Pickel. She was married to the late Wilmer A. Hoover, former Police Chief of Lancaster for 50 wonderful years together until his passing in 2001.
Growing up in Lancaster, Betty attended J.P. McCaskey H.S., Class of 1950 and enjoyed playing the bugle for fire drills at Reynolds J.H.S. and played the trumpet in the marching band. She began working at the Federal Bake Shop on King Street.
For over 30 years, Betty worked at Lancaster Newspapers. She started in the composing room as a typist but served in several departments as technology changed. She could often be found making her way through Watt & Shand and Lancaster Central Market over her lunch breaks. Her level of activity was legendary, she played on the Women's Blue Angels Softball team until she was 50 years old.
Betty was devoted to her relationship with the Lord. She faithfully served her church, Pearl Street United Methodist, for 66 years. She participated in Stewardship and was a Lay Reader and choir member. She attended weekly Bible study and Sunday school. She served on the Flower Committee and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. Betty lived out her Christian faith and was always attentive to those around her in need.
Betty joyfully volunteered for many years at Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster Mennonite Homes. She brightened the lives of those around her with her caring and warm spirit.
In her free time, Betty, along with her husband and family, took many cruises and traveled extensively. Her favorite destinations included Ocean City, NJ, and Disney World with her six grandchildren. She cherished time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Pinochle with couples from her church. Betty wore her Masonic Blue Slipper pin as a symbol of Bill's protection and love for her. Together they travelled to Phillies Spring Training and rarely missed watching their team play.
Betty's life was full of love and faithful service to the Lord and to those around her. Her family is comforted to know that she is with her Savior. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was in great health until the very end. Pain in her back sent her to the hospital on Tuesday night and by Thursday evening her suffering ended. Her last words to her son were that she loved him. The family has been richly blessed by her humor and special care for each of them. Nanny was only a phone call away and delighted in sharing meals and celebrations with family and friends.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister, nanny, and friend to many. She is survived by her son, R. Scott Hoover (Sandra) of Holtwood, sister, Arlene Pickel Hoover of Lancaster, grandchildren: Jona Green (Matthew) of New Providence, PA, Jared Hoover (Lisa) of Lampeter, Judah Hoover of Lancaster, Jason Hoover (Julianne) of Gordonville, Jozlyn Davis of Ephrata, PA, and Josiah Hoover of Gordonville, her 20 great-grandchildren, and her many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy DeBerry and brother, Robert Pickel.
Family and friends are invited to All services that will be held in her honor.
On Thursday, September 10, 2020 a Viewing will be held for Betty at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA 17603 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Betty will be laid to rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. with her great-nephew, Pastor Andrew S. Hoover officiating.
Betty's Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Friday September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends and share fellowship at a reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting The Lancaster Police Foundation, c/o Mounted Unit, 39 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Deep appreciation to the Groff family who showed much respect and kindness to Lancaster City Police officers during the time that Chief Hoover was only a patrolman. Betty and Bill both desired that the Groff family would attend to their final arrangements.
Please visit Betty's memorial page at: